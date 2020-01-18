Eni SpA (ETR:ENI) Receives €16.43 Consensus PT from Analysts

Eni SpA (ETR:ENI) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €16.43 ($19.11).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on ENI and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €15.50 ($18.02) target price on ENI and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays set a €16.50 ($19.19) target price on ENI and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on ENI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of ENI traded up €0.02 ($0.02) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €13.91 ($16.17). 13,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,056. ENI has a twelve month low of €12.80 ($14.89) and a twelve month high of €16.02 ($18.63). The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.18. The company has a market cap of $50.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €13.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is €13.94.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

