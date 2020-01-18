Ennis (NYSE:EBF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ennis (NYSE:EBF) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ennis, Inc. is one of the largest private-label printed business product suppliers in the United States. Ennis offers an extensive product line from simple to complex forms, laser cut-sheets, negotiable documents, internal bank forms, tags, labels, presentation folders, commercial printing, advertising specialties, screen printed products, and point-of-purchase display advertising that can be custom designed to customer needs. “

Ennis stock opened at $21.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.65 million, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.55. Ennis has a 1-year low of $18.29 and a 1-year high of $22.21.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Ennis had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $114.86 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Ennis will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.07%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Ennis by 138.7% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 198,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 115,100 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ennis during the first quarter worth about $2,372,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ennis during the second quarter worth about $2,178,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ennis by 207.1% during the third quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 74,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 50,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ennis during the third quarter worth about $944,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

About Ennis

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360 Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Curtis Business Forms, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, and Hayes Graphics brand names.

