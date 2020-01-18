eosDAC Price Up 19.6% Over Last 7 Days (EOSDAC)

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. During the last week, eosDAC has traded up 19.6% against the U.S. dollar. One eosDAC token can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OTCBTC, OpenLedger DEX, Bibox and ZB.COM. eosDAC has a total market cap of $1.83 million and $78,066.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About eosDAC

eosDAC (CRYPTO:EOSDAC) is a token. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 tokens. eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac . eosDAC’s official message board is steemit.com/@eosdac . eosDAC’s official website is eosdac.io . The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

eosDAC Token Trading

eosDAC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, OpenLedger DEX, Bibox, ZB.COM, Bitbns, Hotbit, Gate.io and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eosDAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eosDAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

