Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 43.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EQR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 179.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,746,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406,121 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,321,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Equity Residential by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,033,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,478,000 after purchasing an additional 631,243 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Equity Residential by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,900,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,242,000 after purchasing an additional 505,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in Equity Residential by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,798,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,935,000 after purchasing an additional 421,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 3,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $266,978.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,865 shares in the company, valued at $556,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan W. George sold 13,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,181,653.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,267. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,024 shares of company stock worth $10,092,351 over the last 90 days. 3.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EQR opened at $82.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.40. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $69.50 and a 52 week high of $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.79 and a 200-day moving average of $83.19.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.17). Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $685.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Equity Residential’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.567 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.85%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. ValuEngine cut Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.06.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

