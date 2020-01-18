ERShares Non-US Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ERSX) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of ERShares Non-US Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ERSX) traded up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.14 and last traded at $18.08, 751 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 46% from the average session volume of 1,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.02.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.78.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.2688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

