Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ESPR. ValuEngine lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $112.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of ESPR stock opened at $57.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.94. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $33.13 and a 1-year high of $61.93.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.95) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.86) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics will post -4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 75,000 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $2,797,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,727,964 shares in the company, valued at $139,053,057.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben bought 5,000 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.98 per share, for a total transaction of $184,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 83,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,857.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 38.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

