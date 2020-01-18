Espers (ESP) Hits Market Cap of $634,774.00

Espers (CURRENCY:ESP) traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. Espers has a market capitalization of $634,774.00 and approximately $203.00 worth of Espers was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Espers has traded up 29.1% against the US dollar. One Espers coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptohub and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $104.71 or 0.01177950 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00052633 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00032224 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00227939 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007530 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00072922 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001864 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Espers Coin Profile

Espers (CRYPTO:ESP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 12th, 2016. Espers’ total supply is 22,888,373,670 coins. The official website for Espers is espers.io . The Reddit community for Espers is /r/esperscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Espers’ official Twitter account is @CryptoCoderz and its Facebook page is accessible here

Espers Coin Trading

Espers can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptohub and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Espers directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Espers should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Espers using one of the exchanges listed above.

