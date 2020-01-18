Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a private mortgage insurance company. It serves originators of residential mortgage loans, such as regulated depository institutions, mortgage banks, credit unions, and other lenders. Essent Group Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Get Essent Group alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut Essent Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th.

Shares of Essent Group stock opened at $51.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.11. Essent Group has a 52 week low of $36.91 and a 52 week high of $55.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.20.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $226.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.35 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 64.58% and a return on equity of 20.86%. Essent Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Essent Group will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 2,381 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $126,216.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 212,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,279,732.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 40,887 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $2,250,829.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,049,999.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,149 shares of company stock worth $3,002,379 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 10.2% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 87,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 72,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 120,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Essent Group (ESNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.