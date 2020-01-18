Eterbase Coin (XBASE) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.31 Million

Eterbase Coin (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One Eterbase Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Mercatox, IDEX and CoinTiger. During the last seven days, Eterbase Coin has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Eterbase Coin has a total market cap of $1.31 million and $103,237.00 worth of Eterbase Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00036812 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $514.25 or 0.05772430 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00026601 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00035145 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00127866 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Eterbase Coin Token Profile

XBASE is a token. It launched on May 9th, 2018. Eterbase Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 981,841,844 tokens. Eterbase Coin’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE . Eterbase Coin’s official website is www.eterbase.com . Eterbase Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@ETERBASE

Buying and Selling Eterbase Coin

Eterbase Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Escodex, Mercatox, P2PB2B, Coinlim, CoinTiger, LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eterbase Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eterbase Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eterbase Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

