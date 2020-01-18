Ethereum Gold Project (ETGP) Achieves Market Cap of $42,009.00

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. In the last week, Ethereum Gold Project has traded 26.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Gold Project has a market cap of $42,009.00 and approximately $13,522.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Gold Project token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Mercatox and Token Store.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00036812 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $514.25 or 0.05772430 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00026601 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00035145 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00127866 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001216 BTC.

About Ethereum Gold Project

ETGP is a token. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2017. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,873,721,479 tokens. Ethereum Gold Project’s official website is www.etgproject.org . Ethereum Gold Project’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ethereum Gold Project Token Trading

Ethereum Gold Project can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Token Store and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold Project should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Gold Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

