ETHplode (ETHPLO) Price Tops $0.0014

ETHplode (CURRENCY:ETHPLO) traded down 16.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. In the last week, ETHplode has traded up 23.4% against the dollar. One ETHplode token can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including VinDAX, Mercatox, Sistemkoin and DDEX. ETHplode has a total market capitalization of $59,757.00 and approximately $48.82 million worth of ETHplode was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011229 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $248.18 or 0.02785973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00201007 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00030564 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00134999 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

