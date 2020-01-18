Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Lowered to “Underperform” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas lowered shares of Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

ERFSF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eurofins Scientific from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Eurofins Scientific from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th.

Get Eurofins Scientific alerts:

Shares of ERFSF traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $534.33. The stock had a trading volume of 174 shares, compared to its average volume of 140. Eurofins Scientific has a 1 year low of $334.00 and a 1 year high of $573.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $551.19 and its 200 day moving average is $487.81.

Eurofins Scientific SE, through its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods for evaluating the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of biological substances and products, as well as for clinical diagnostic.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Eurofins Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurofins Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.