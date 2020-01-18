Evil Coin (EVIL) Trading Up 22.6% This Week

Evil Coin (CURRENCY:EVIL) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One Evil Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. During the last seven days, Evil Coin has traded 22.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Evil Coin has a total market cap of $54,704.00 and $1.00 worth of Evil Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000061 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Evil Coin Coin Profile

Evil Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2015. Evil Coin’s total supply is 21,020,383 coins. Evil Coin’s official Twitter account is @Evil_Coin . Evil Coin’s official website is evilcoin.xyz

Evil Coin Coin Trading

Evil Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evil Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evil Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Evil Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

