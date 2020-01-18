EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EVO Payments International LLC is a payments service provider of merchant acquiring and processing solutions for merchants, independent software vendors, financial institutions, independent sales organizations, government organizations and multinational corporations. It operates primarily in North America and Europe. EVO Payments International LLC is located in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EVOP. Compass Point initiated coverage on EVO Payments in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on EVO Payments in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded EVO Payments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. EVO Payments presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.01.

NASDAQ EVOP traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.39. The stock had a trading volume of 241,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,375. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.39. EVO Payments has a 12 month low of $23.72 and a 12 month high of $31.93.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.83 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that EVO Payments will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other EVO Payments news, insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $110,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,099.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,086,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $495,240 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVOP. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of EVO Payments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 19,873 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 44,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 337,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,633,000 after acquiring an additional 29,702 shares during the last quarter. 48.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

