ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Price Target Raised to $67.00

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of ExlService from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of ExlService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ExlService from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ExlService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of ExlService from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ExlService has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.00.

NASDAQ:EXLS traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,799. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. ExlService has a one year low of $53.97 and a one year high of $73.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.21 and its 200-day moving average is $67.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. ExlService had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ExlService will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total transaction of $143,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,558,449.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 6,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $479,213.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,464,069.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,404 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,775 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in shares of ExlService by 2.2% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 30,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the third quarter valued at about $435,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ExlService by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,994,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,293,000 after buying an additional 41,481 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of ExlService by 54.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,379,000 after buying an additional 33,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of ExlService by 681.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 34,885 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

