Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Hits New 52-Week High at $72.88

Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $72.88 and last traded at $72.07, with a volume of 156598 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.61.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti raised their target price on Exponent from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research note on Friday, October 18th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Exponent from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. BidaskClub cut Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

Get Exponent alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.66 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $101.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Exponent’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 8,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total value of $508,107.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 96,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123,876.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 8,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $592,465.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,021,418.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,411 shares of company stock valued at $5,799,835 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Exponent by 1,710.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Exponent in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Exponent by 787.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exponent in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exponent by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

About Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.