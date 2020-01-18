Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Extreme Networks, Inc. is a leading provider of a next generation of switching solutions that meet the increasing needs of enterprise local area networks internet service providers and content providers. The key advantages of its Layer 3 switching solutions are increased performance, the ability to easily grow in size as customer needs change, flexible allocation of network resources, ease of use and lower cost of ownership. These advantages are obtained through the use of custom semiconductors, known as ASICs, in its products and through hardware and software designs. “

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on EXTR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXTR remained flat at $$7.92 on Friday. 968,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,408. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.24 and its 200-day moving average is $7.15. Extreme Networks has a 12-month low of $5.37 and a 12-month high of $8.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The company has a market cap of $962.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.92 and a beta of 1.67.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $255.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Extreme Networks will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXTR. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 82,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 33,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 228,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 113,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Extreme Networks (EXTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.