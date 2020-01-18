Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Position Increased by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 20,064 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,523,998,000 after buying an additional 1,069,038 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5,514.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,672,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,737,358,000 after acquiring an additional 22,268,191 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,458,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $738,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902,091 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,034,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $615,684,000 after acquiring an additional 28,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,678,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $542,182,000 after acquiring an additional 93,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.82.

In related news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock opened at $68.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $66.31 and a 1 year high of $83.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.66. The firm has a market cap of $290.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

