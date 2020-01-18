Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Holdings Lifted by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,616 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Facebook by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,639,053,000 after purchasing an additional 627,442 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 5,336.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,496,340 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,341,794,000 after purchasing an additional 22,082,561 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 2.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,325,423 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,482,591,000 after purchasing an additional 218,150 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Facebook by 32.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,218,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $929,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Facebook by 3.9% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,189,735 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,001,600,000 after purchasing an additional 194,034 shares in the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.37.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $222.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,212,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,376,408. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.52 and a fifty-two week high of $222.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $633.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $206.54 and a 200-day moving average of $194.00.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 139,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.40, for a total transaction of $27,336,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $51,324.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,935.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,220,900 shares of company stock valued at $231,834,951. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

