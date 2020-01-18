Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Increased to $250.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FB. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on Facebook from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Facebook in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Facebook from $247.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $238.37.

NASDAQ FB traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $222.14. The stock had a trading volume of 15,212,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,376,408. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $206.54 and a 200 day moving average of $194.00. The stock has a market cap of $633.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook has a 52-week low of $142.52 and a 52-week high of $222.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $57,683.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,065.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 139,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.40, for a total value of $27,336,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,220,900 shares of company stock valued at $231,834,951. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Facebook by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 52,667 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,810,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Facebook by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,346,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 35,174 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,219,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in Facebook by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 85,174 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,482,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

