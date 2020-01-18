Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FB. Bernstein Bank began coverage on Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Nomura increased their price objective on Facebook from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Facebook from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $238.37.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $222.14. 15,834,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,376,408. Facebook has a twelve month low of $142.52 and a twelve month high of $222.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The company had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Facebook will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.78, for a total transaction of $23,208,368.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.74, for a total value of $10,160,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,220,900 shares of company stock valued at $231,834,951. 14.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FB. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in Facebook by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in Facebook by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Facebook by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners increased its position in Facebook by 12.9% in the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 481 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Facebook by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,730 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 63.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.