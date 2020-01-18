Fetch (FET) Market Cap Tops $24.78 Million

Fetch (CURRENCY:FET) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. Fetch has a total market capitalization of $24.78 million and approximately $5.64 million worth of Fetch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fetch has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fetch token can now be purchased for about $0.0409 or 0.00000507 BTC on exchanges including Binance and WazirX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00036557 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $524.60 or 0.05861598 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00026741 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00034358 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00128128 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Fetch (FET) is a token. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 605,473,665 tokens. The Reddit community for Fetch is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fetch’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . Fetch’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai . Fetch’s official website is fetch.ai

Fetch can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

