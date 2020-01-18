Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) Receives $16.47 Average PT from Analysts

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.35.

FCAU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Commerzbank upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. HSBC upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

NYSE FCAU traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $13.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,947,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,012,533. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3.64, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.94.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $30.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 223.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,159,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946,622 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 14,058.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,378,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361,894 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,507,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,618 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,206,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,919,000 after purchasing an additional 762,148 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,070,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,798,000 after purchasing an additional 406,214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.48% of the company’s stock.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Company Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

