FIH MOBILE LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4.07

Shares of FIH MOBILE LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.07 and last traded at $4.06, with a volume of 1280 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.75.

About FIH MOBILE LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:FXCNY)

FIH Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides integrated manufacturing services for the handset industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asia, Europe, and America. The company manufactures and distributes handsets and communication products, as well as offers repair services.

