First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,233 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.08% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 3.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 10.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,224,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,965,000 after acquiring an additional 209,096 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 91.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 99,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 47,474 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 26.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 275,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 57,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,249,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FCF. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Shares of NYSE FCF opened at $14.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.58. First Commonwealth Financial has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $14.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.16.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $91.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. First Commonwealth Financial’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF).

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.