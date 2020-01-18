First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

FCF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

Shares of FCF stock remained flat at $$14.32 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 260,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,012. First Commonwealth Financial has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $14.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.43 and a 200 day moving average of $13.58.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $91.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. First Commonwealth Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 754,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,424 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,641,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,112,000 after purchasing an additional 36,630 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 11.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,244,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,770,000 after purchasing an additional 128,934 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 124.0% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 78,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 43,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 101.8% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 27,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

See Also: What is Cost of Debt?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.