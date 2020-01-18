First Community Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FCBC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

First Community Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FCBC) has received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also given First Community Bankshares an industry rank of 110 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Community Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCBC. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the period. 42.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FCBC traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $30.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,629. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.62 and a 200-day moving average of $31.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.20 million, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.58. First Community Bankshares has a twelve month low of $29.71 and a twelve month high of $36.48.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $29.86 million during the quarter. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 10.71%.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

