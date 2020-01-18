First Community Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FCBC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

First Community Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FCBC) has received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.
Zacks has also given First Community Bankshares an industry rank of 110 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.
Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Community Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.
Shares of FCBC traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $30.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,629. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.62 and a 200-day moving average of $31.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.20 million, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.58. First Community Bankshares has a twelve month low of $29.71 and a twelve month high of $36.48.
First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $29.86 million during the quarter. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 10.71%.
About First Community Bankshares
First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.
See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Community Bankshares (FCBC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for First Community Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.