First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Hovde Group

Hovde Group upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has $29.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

INBK has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Internet Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on First Internet Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Internet Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.33.

Shares of INBK stock traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $24.19. 19,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,200. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.66 million, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.61. First Internet Bancorp has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $25.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.89.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $20.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 34,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Internet Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in First Internet Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 113,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

