First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) Receives $42.30 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.50.

FIBK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st.

Get First Interstate Bancsystem alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FIBK traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.12. 126,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,071. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.17. First Interstate Bancsystem has a 52 week low of $36.57 and a 52 week high of $43.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.66.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $166.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.38 million. First Interstate Bancsystem had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 24.33%. Research analysts predict that First Interstate Bancsystem will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Homer A. Scott, Jr. sold 628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $26,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Riley purchased 1,300 shares of First Interstate Bancsystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.09 per share, for a total transaction of $54,717.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,033.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,894 shares of company stock worth $255,378 in the last three months. 24.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. 49.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Interstate Bancsystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate Bancsystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate Bancsystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.