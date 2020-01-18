First Quantum Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.88.

FQVLF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie raised First Quantum Minerals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised First Quantum Minerals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. TD Securities raised First Quantum Minerals to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised First Quantum Minerals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays cut First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.08. 30,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,425. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 3.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.61.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $987.00 million during the quarter.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

