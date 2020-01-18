First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Position Increased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 426,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,594,000 after buying an additional 77,620 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 78,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 8,817 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 89,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 26,290 shares during the period.

RDVY stock opened at $36.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.56 and a 200-day moving average of $32.88. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12-month low of $28.11 and a 12-month high of $36.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.1881 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

