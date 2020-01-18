FirstBlood Trading 9.9% Lower This Week (1ST)

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. One FirstBlood token can now be purchased for $0.0669 or 0.00000756 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin, ZB.COM and Liqui. FirstBlood has a market capitalization of $5.73 million and approximately $36,516.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FirstBlood has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $269.42 or 0.03040361 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011289 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00199606 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00029536 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00129343 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About FirstBlood

FirstBlood’s genesis date was September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,371 tokens. FirstBlood’s official website is firstblood.io . FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio

FirstBlood Token Trading

FirstBlood can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Liqui, Gatecoin, ZB.COM, Livecoin, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstBlood directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FirstBlood should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FirstBlood using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

