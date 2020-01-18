FirstCoin (FRST) Price Reaches $0.0037

FirstCoin (CURRENCY:FRST) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. One FirstCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. FirstCoin has a market cap of $113,954.00 and approximately $14.00 worth of FirstCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FirstCoin has traded up 49.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00053450 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00072965 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8,826.41 or 0.99572630 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00054392 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001584 BTC.

FirstCoin Profile

FirstCoin (CRYPTO:FRST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. FirstCoin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,207,528 coins. FirstCoin’s official website is firstcoinproject.com . FirstCoin’s official Twitter account is @firstcoin_pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

FirstCoin Coin Trading

FirstCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FirstCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FirstCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

