FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FirstService Corporation offers property services to commercial, institutional and residential customers primarily in North America and internationally. Its operating segment consists of Commercial Real Estate Services, Residential Real Estate Services and Property Services. FirstService Corporation is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on FirstService from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of FirstService in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on FirstService from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded FirstService from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSV traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.34. 71,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,967. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.63 and a beta of 0.80. FirstService has a one year low of $74.37 and a one year high of $111.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.88.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $672.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.71 million. FirstService had a positive return on equity of 26.02% and a negative net margin of 10.98%. FirstService’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that FirstService will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its position in FirstService by 58.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 9,833 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in FirstService by 0.4% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 689,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in FirstService by 12.0% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in FirstService by 288.2% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 93,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,560,000 after purchasing an additional 69,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in FirstService by 28.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. 60.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

