Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Cut to $115.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital set a $145.00 target price on Five Below and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Five Below from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. William Blair began coverage on Five Below in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Five Below from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Five Below has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $138.84.

NASDAQ:FIVE traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,012,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,014,437. Five Below has a 12-month low of $95.52 and a 12-month high of $148.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.16, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.50.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $377.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Five Below’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Five Below will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 404.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Five Below by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

