Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Lowered to $145.00 at Morgan Stanley

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $147.00 to $145.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays cut their target price on Five Below from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Below from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Five Below from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Five Below in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Five Below presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $138.84.

Shares of FIVE stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,015,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,014,437. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Five Below has a one year low of $95.52 and a one year high of $148.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 45.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.50.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $377.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.64 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 404.5% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 54.4% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

