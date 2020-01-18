Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.40

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.40 and traded as high as $5.43. Five Prime Therapeutics shares last traded at $5.32, with a volume of 30,630 shares.

FPRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

Get Five Prime Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.49.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.08). Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 921.30% and a negative return on equity of 65.39%. The company had revenue of $2.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Five Prime Therapeutics Inc will post -4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology purchased 169,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $694,417.00. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 30,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $115,432.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,490,581 shares of company stock worth $10,465,715 over the last three months. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPRX. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 95.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,160,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,997,000 after purchasing an additional 568,017 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 86.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,149,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after purchasing an additional 533,100 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,128,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,094,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 1,167.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 237,933 shares during the last quarter. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Prime Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FPRX)

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Five Prime Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Prime Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.