Fivebalance (FBN) Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Fivebalance (CURRENCY:FBN) traded up 111.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 18th. Fivebalance has a market cap of $52,120.00 and $704.00 worth of Fivebalance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fivebalance has traded up 154.1% against the US dollar. One Fivebalance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Hotbit.

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $266.35 or 0.02982776 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011198 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00201754 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030752 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00131568 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Fivebalance’s total supply is 571,041,087 tokens and its circulating supply is 565,241,486 tokens. Fivebalance’s official website is fivebalance.com . The official message board for Fivebalance is medium.com/@fivebalance . Fivebalance’s official Twitter account is @fivebalanceID

Fivebalance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fivebalance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fivebalance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fivebalance using one of the exchanges listed above.

