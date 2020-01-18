Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)’s share price rose 7.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.17 and last traded at $21.80, approximately 390,889 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 275% from the average daily volume of 104,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.34.
FOR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Forestar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.87.
In related news, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $41,740.00. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Forestar Group by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,910 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Forestar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,234 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,260 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.81% of the company’s stock.
About Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR)
Forestar Group Inc operates as a real estate lot development company. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders, as well as sells commercial properties. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
