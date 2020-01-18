Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)’s share price rose 7.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.17 and last traded at $21.80, approximately 390,889 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 275% from the average daily volume of 104,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.34.

FOR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Forestar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.87.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $236.30 million during the quarter. Forestar Group had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 4.52%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Forestar Group Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $41,740.00. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Forestar Group by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,910 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Forestar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,234 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,260 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

About Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR)

Forestar Group Inc operates as a real estate lot development company. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders, as well as sells commercial properties. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

