Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub cut Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Forrester Research in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

In other news, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $44,612.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,979. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,621 shares of company stock valued at $103,203 in the last three months. 43.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 303.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Forrester Research by 504.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Forrester Research by 97.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Forrester Research during the third quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Forrester Research during the second quarter valued at $226,000. 52.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FORR stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.05. 72,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,923. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.25, a PEG ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 0.79. Forrester Research has a 52-week low of $30.76 and a 52-week high of $51.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Forrester Research had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $108.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.21 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Forrester Research will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.