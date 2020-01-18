Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Forterra, Inc. is a manufacturer of concrete and clay building products. It operates primarily in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Forterra, Inc. is headquartered in Irving, Texas. “

FRTA has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Forterra from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Forterra from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Forterra from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Forterra in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Forterra in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.21.

Shares of FRTA stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.22. 423,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,958. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.43. Forterra has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $14.42. The stock has a market cap of $909.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.32 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.46.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.23. Forterra had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a negative return on equity of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $464.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Forterra will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRTA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Forterra by 1.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Forterra by 4.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 219,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 8,466 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Forterra by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Forterra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Forterra by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 993,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 159,888 shares during the period. 98.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

