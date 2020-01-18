Fortress Investment Group Llc Sells 52,669 Shares of Medley Capital Corp (NYSE:MCC) Stock

Medley Capital Corp (NYSE:MCC) major shareholder Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 52,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $117,978.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fortress Investment Group Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 17th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 43,924 shares of Medley Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total value of $97,072.04.

On Friday, January 10th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 13,597 shares of Medley Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $29,913.40.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 20,500 shares of Medley Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $45,100.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 20,271 shares of Medley Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $43,582.65.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 2,696 shares of Medley Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $5,931.20.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 67,193 shares of Medley Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $141,777.23.

On Monday, December 16th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 67,162 shares of Medley Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $143,055.06.

On Thursday, December 12th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 7,991 shares of Medley Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $17,100.74.

On Monday, December 9th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 19,721 shares of Medley Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $44,372.25.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 2,300 shares of Medley Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total transaction of $5,106.00.

MCC stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average of $2.37. Medley Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $3.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $120.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.27.

Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The investment management company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Medley Capital had a negative net margin of 208.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $8.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medley Capital Corp will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. Medley Capital’s payout ratio is -55.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCC. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Medley Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Medley Capital by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 98,032 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Medley Capital by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 139,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 69,694 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medley Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Medley Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medley Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

About Medley Capital

Medley Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

