Fox Marble (LON:FOX) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.32

Fox Marble Holdings PLC (LON:FOX)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.32 and traded as low as $2.31. Fox Marble shares last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 262,000 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.61 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 million and a P/E ratio of -1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.47.

About Fox Marble (LON:FOX)

Fox Marble Holdings PLC operates as a marble company focuses on the extraction and processing of dimensional stone from quarries in the Republic of Kosovo and South East Europe. It operates four quarries, including Cervenillë, Syriganë, and Malishevë in Kosovo; and Prilep in Macedonia. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

