Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) Shares Sold by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH reduced its position in shares of Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,280 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Franco Nevada were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Franco Nevada during the third quarter worth $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franco Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Franco Nevada by 316.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Franco Nevada by 125.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Franco Nevada in the second quarter valued at $85,000. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FNV stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.63. 697,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,492. The company has a quick ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Franco Nevada Corp has a 52 week low of $68.19 and a 52 week high of $106.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.00 and a beta of -0.01.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $235.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Franco Nevada Corp will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Franco Nevada’s payout ratio is 85.47%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FNV shares. Raymond James set a $108.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Franco Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.27.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

