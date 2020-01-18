Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) VP Thomas Mcclelland Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) VP Thomas Mcclelland sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $10,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,780.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

FEIM stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 5.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average is $11.01. Frequency Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.15 and a one year high of $13.52.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.09 million for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative net margin of 17.05% and a negative return on equity of 13.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FEIM. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Frequency Electronics by 1.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 259,483 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Frequency Electronics by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,037 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Frequency Electronics by 6.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 41,417 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Frequency Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Frequency Electronics Company Profile

Frequency Electronics, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

