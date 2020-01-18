FRMO (OTCMKTS:FRMO) Stock Price Up 6.5%

FRMO Corp. (OTCMKTS:FRMO)’s share price rose 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.75 and last traded at $6.70, approximately 1,279 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 2,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.29.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.76.

About FRMO (OTCMKTS:FRMO)

FRMO Corporation, through its 4.95% interest in Horizon Kinetics, LLC, operates as an investment advisory and independent research company. It provides in-depth analysis of information-poor, under-researched companies, and strategies to identify the complex situations primarily to institutional investors.

