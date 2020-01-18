FTX Token (FTT) Price Reaches $2.36

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. FTX Token has a total market cap of $228.53 million and approximately $10.08 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FTX Token has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar. One FTX Token token can currently be bought for about $2.36 or 0.00026582 BTC on exchanges including CoinEx and BitMax.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FTX Token Token Profile

FTX Token (CRYPTO:FTT) is a token. It launched on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 347,889,586 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,017,250 tokens. FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com . The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx . FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

FTX Token Token Trading

FTX Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

