G8 Education (ASX:GEM) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.92

G8 Education Ltd (ASX:GEM)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.92 and traded as high as $2.01. G8 Education shares last traded at $1.97, with a volume of 3,155,229 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of A$1.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$2.43. The firm has a market cap of $906.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.86, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

G8 Education Company Profile (ASX:GEM)

G8 Education Limited owns, operates, franchises, and manages child care centers. The company provides developmental and educational child care services. It operates 519 centers in Australia and Singapore. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Varsity Lakes, Australia.

