Galactrum Price Hits $0.0017 on Major Exchanges (ORE)

Galactrum (CURRENCY:ORE) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. Galactrum has a total market cap of $8,664.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Galactrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Galactrum has traded up 39% against the US dollar. One Galactrum coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Dash (DASH) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.33 or 0.01149780 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00052407 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00031403 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00225921 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007153 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00072315 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001867 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

ORE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theLyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. Galactrum’s total supply is 5,844,807 coins and its circulating supply is 5,124,807 coins. Galactrum’s official Twitter account is @galactrum . Galactrum’s official website is galactrum.org

Galactrum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galactrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Galactrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Galactrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

