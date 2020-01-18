Game.com (GTC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.13 Million

Game.com (CURRENCY:GTC) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. Over the last seven days, Game.com has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar. Game.com has a total market capitalization of $3.21 million and $1.13 million worth of Game.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Game.com token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, BitForex, Bibox and HADAX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00036149 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $516.33 or 0.05794715 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00026755 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00033798 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00128469 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Game.com Profile

Game.com (CRYPTO:GTC) is a token. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Game.com’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,444,190 tokens. Game.com’s official Twitter account is @gelert . Game.com’s official website is game.com . The official message board for Game.com is medium.com/@Game.com

Buying and Selling Game.com

Game.com can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Gate.io, BitForex and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Game.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Game.com should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Game.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

